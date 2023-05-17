New Hampshire

Man Convicted of Second-degree Murder in 2019 Death of NH Pastor

Brandon Castiglione was convicted Monday of two counts of second-degree murder in the death of Luis Garcia

Gavel
FILE

A man has been convicted of fatally shooting a New Hampshire pastor in 2019 whose church he attended.

Brandon Castiglione, 28, was convicted Monday of two counts of second-degree murder in the death of Luis Garcia.

Garcia, 60, was found dead Oct. 1, 2019, inside Castiglione’s home in Londonderry. Garcia was a pastor at New England Pentecostal Ministries in Pelham and Castiglione attended the church and prayer services hosted by Garcia, prosecutors said.

Castiglione and Garcia also got together outside of church, going to firing ranges, and Garcia was at the house that day for a painting job, according to trial testimony.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Castiglione pleaded not guilty. He did not testify. He will be sentenced at a later time.

Garcia’s stepson, Dale Holloway, is charged with opening fire during a wedding at the church later that month, wounding a bishop and the bride-to-be. The groom was Brandon Castiglione’s father. Holloway pleaded not guilty and awaits trial.

More New Hampshire stories

ROCHESTER 23 hours ago

Woman Wounded in NH Workplace Shooting Dies; New Charge Filed

Nashua May 16

Landscaper Dies While Trimming Trees in Nashua, NH, Police Say

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us