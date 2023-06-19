Man critically hurt after being attacked with machete at Bridgeport, Conn. baseball field

A Bridgeport man is in critical condition after being attacked by a person with a machete at a high school baseball field Sunday night, authorities said.

The police department said they were called to Central High School on Lincoln Avenue at about 8 p.m. for a reported assault. Responding officers found a 26-year-old man suffering from a very large wound to the abdomen.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police said the attack happened at the high school baseball field near John F. Kennedy Stadium. Authorities believe the attack was targeted, and the man said he knows his attacker.

The suspect is on the loose. Detectives are asking anyone with information to give them a call at 203-576-TIPS.