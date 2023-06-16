Man critically injured in daytime shooting in Manchester, NH

A man was critically injured in a shooting in broad daylight Thursday in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Manchester police said they responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Union Street around 4:20 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they said they found a 35-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. His name has not been released.

Witnesses told police they heard someone banging on a door, followed by gunshots. The investigation is ongoing, but police said they do not believe the shooting was random.

A 17-year-old was arrested in connection with the incident and charged with receiving stolen property, falsifying evidence, unsworn falsification and resisting arrest, according to police. The teen is believed to have been accompanied by at least one other person, who had not been identified.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711. Anonymous tips can be left on the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.