United Kingdom

Man Crushed to Death Under Outdoor Urinal in London

The retractable urinals are dotted throughout London’s entertainment districts, stored below ground during the day and raised at night.

By The Associated Press

Emergency Services Work To Rescue Man Crushed By Underground Toilet In Central London
Ming Yeung/Getty Images

A pop-up urinal crushed a man to death in London’s theater district Friday, police said.

Firefighters used a winch to free the man after he became trapped under a hydraulic urinal at Cambridge Circus, a busy intersection in the city’s West End.

The Metropolitan Police force said the man “is thought to have sustained crush injuries while working on a telescopic urinal.” The force said that “despite the efforts of emergency services,” he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity was not released.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The retractable urinals are dotted throughout London’s entertainment districts, stored below ground during the day and raised at night.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

United Kingdom
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us