Man Dead After Crashing into Tree in New Hampshire

The man, identified as 45-year-old Kenneth J. Hallam Jr, of Manchester, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

By Irvin Rodriguez

One man is dead after driving off the road and crashing into a tree in Hooksett, New Hampshire early Sunday morning.

Police say they received reports of an SUV off the road around the Exit 9, southbound on-ramp.

According to NH State Police, the driver couldn't negotiate a right turn, left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

The Exit 9 southbound on-ramp was shut down for approximately 3 hours while the initial investigation took place.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to call (603) 271-3636.

