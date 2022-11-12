Man Dead After Motorcycle Crash in Dedham, Mass.

Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Dedham that left one man dead on Friday afternoon.

Authorities say they received multiple calls about a motorcycle crash at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday around 107 Milton Street.

When they arrived, they saw a man suffering from injuries as a result of a crash between a motorcycle and a parked vehicle, according to police.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

The crash is under investigation.