Man dead after shooting in Dorchester

Police in Boston are investigating a fatal shooting in Dorchester on Friday afternoon.

Boston Police say they responded to reports of a person shot at of 417 Geneva Ave. at around 12:52 a.m.

Authorities say they saw a man suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived.

The man was declared dead at the scene, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Boston Police at 617-343-4470.