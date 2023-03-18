lawrence

Man Dead After Shooting in Lawrence

Officers received reports about shots fired and a man who was down before midnight on Walnut Street

By Irvin Rodriguez

Authorities are investigating an inciden where a man was fatally shot in Lawrence, Massachusetts late Friday Night.

Officers received reports about shots fired and a man who was down before midnight on Walnut Street, according to the office of the Essex District Attorney.

Police say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to Lawrence General Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after, according to authorities.

The incident is under investigation.

