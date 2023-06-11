Springfield

Man dead after shooting in Springfield

The victim was later taken to a local hospital where he was declared dead, according to authorities.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Getty Images

A man is dead after a shooting in Springfield, Massachusetts on Sunday morning.

According to reports from WWLP, the incident occurred on the 300 block of Orange Street.

Police say they responded to a shotspotter activation at around 2:30 a.m. where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was later taken to a local hospital where he was declared dead, according to authorities.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

If you have any information about the incident, you are urged to call 413-787-6355.

This article tagged under:

Springfield
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us