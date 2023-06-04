Man Dead After Small Boat Capsizes in New Hampshire Pond

Authorities recovered the body of a man after a small boat capsized in a pond in Seabrook, New Hampshire on Saturday.

New Hampshire Fish and Game responded to a possible drowning after a 911 call at around 4:15 p.m.

According to authorities, 2 people were fishing on a small boat that capsized.

One of the people was able to make it to shore and assisted first responders with locating the missing person.

The body of 26-year-old Justin Janvrin from Seabrook, was recovered at around 6:55 p.m.

No more information is available at this time.