Man Dead After Stabbing in Brockton

The man appeared to be suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to police.

Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Brockton, Massachusetts early Saturday morning.

Authorities say they spotted a man lying on the ground while investigating a robbery on Belmont Avenue.

The man appeared to be suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to police.

Police say the victim, identified as a 41 year old man, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No other information of the victim has been revealed. The investigation is ongoing.

