Man Dead After Stabbing in New Haven, Conn.

A man who was stabbed in New Haven Monday night has died and police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Police said they received a 911 call just after 9:30 p.m. about a stabbing on Whalley Avenue, between Whittlesey Avenue and Osborn Avenue, and officers found a 29-year-old New Haven man who had been stabbed.

The victim was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Detectives from the major crimes unit are investigating.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police ask witnesses who have not yet spoken with the police to call the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.

Callers can remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).