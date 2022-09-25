Man Dead After SUV Plunges Into Water at Conn. Marina

A 76-year-old man died when his SUV went into the water at the Saybrook Point Marina in Old Saybrook Saturday night, according to police.

It happened around 10:10 p.m. behind the Saybrook Point Inn.

Guests at a wedding and staff of the Saybrook Point Inn jumped into the water and pulled the man out of the submerged SUV and began CPR on him before officers arrived, police said.

A dive team from Guilford was called to the scene to confirm there were no other victims still in the vehicle. The driver was the only person in the SUV, police said.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The victim, identified as Steven Mark Wahle, of Old Saybrook, was taken to the Middlesex Health Shoreline Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

“The Department extends its condolences to Mr. Wahle’s family and friends”, said Chief Michael Spera, “I commend the brave efforts of the citizen responders who risked their own lives, in an attempt to save the life of a complete stranger.”

The SUV was later removed from the water and police are investigating the incident.

Anyone who might have information about the incident are asked to call Old Saybrook Police at (860) 395-3142.