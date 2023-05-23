Man Dead After Tesla Collides With 9 Vehicles in New Haven, Conn.

A man is dead after the Tesla he was driving collided with nine vehicles in New Haven Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police said 35-year-old Christopher Andreozzi, of Hamden, was driving a Tesla at a high speed at 7:50 a.m. this morning when he hit seven vehicles that were parked on Nicoll Street, near Eagle Street, and collided with two others that were moving.

Andreozzi was brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital, where he died soon thereafter, according to police.

Two other drivers were also transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

The New Haven Police Department's Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating.

They spoke with witnesses and obtained video surveillance, according to police who expect the investigation will take some time.

Part of the investigation will include a mechanical inspection of the Tesla.

Anyone who saw the crash or who has information valuable to investigators is urged to call police at 203-946-6304 or through the Department's anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).