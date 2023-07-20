Man dead after tree falls on pickup truck in New Salem

A man is dead after a tree fell on a pickup truck in New Salem, Massachusetts on Wednesday.

Police responded to an incident on Route 122 near the intersection of Sweezy Road at around 11:48 a.m.

The investigation indicates that 75-year-old William Mattei, of Leicester, was traveling on route 122 when the tree fell.

Mattei was determined to be dead at the scene, police say.

The incident remains under investigation.