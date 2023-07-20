Salem

Man dead after tree falls on pickup truck in New Salem

Police responded to an incident on Route 122 near the intersection of Sweezy Road at around 11:48 a.m.

By Irvin Rodriguez

A man is dead after a tree fell on a pickup truck in New Salem, Massachusetts on Wednesday.

Police responded to an incident on Route 122 near the intersection of Sweezy Road at around 11:48 a.m.

The investigation indicates that 75-year-old William Mattei, of Leicester, was traveling on route 122 when the tree fell.

Mattei was determined to be dead at the scene, police say.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The incident remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Salem
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us