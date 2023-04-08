Man Dead and Two Injured After Kitchen Fire in Holyoke

One man is dead and two firefighters were injured after a kitchen fired in Holyoke, Massachusetts on Friday.

The Holyoke Fire Department responded to a report of a fire on 19 Donlee St. at about 1:20 p.m.

Firefighters battled the flames for about 30 minutes until they found the man deceased inside. Two of the firefighters sustained non life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Authorities determined the fire began on the gas range in the kitchen and grew from that point.

“Cooking is the leading cause of fires at home in Massachusetts,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “More than 10,000 fires each year start with cooking, and the results can be devastating. Please use caution in the kitchen.” he added.