Man Dead, Suspect in Custody After Shooting in Conn.

A 32-year-old man was shot and killed in Farmington and the 24-year-old suspect is in custody on $1 million bond. Police said the victim and suspect lived in the same house and the suspected shooter had fled in the victim’s car.

Officers responded to a home on Sunset Terrace in Unionville just before 11 p.m. Wednesday after a woman who was involved with the victim called 911 and reported a shooting in the residence, police said.

The victim was lying in bed and he’d been shot several times. He was transported to St. Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:09 a.m., police said.

Investigators are notifying family of the victim and have not released his name.

They said the victim and suspect lived together on Sunset Terrace.

The suspected shooter was not at the home and officers learned that the suspect left in the victim’s car. After a description of the car was shared with police, a Farmington police officer saw the suspect driving east on Route 4 at 12:05 a.m., then get onto I-84 West, police said.

Farmington officers stopped the vehicle and took the suspect into custody.

He is being held on a $1 million bond and has been charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Risk of injury to a child and reckless endangerment charges have also been filed. Police said two children, 6 and 10 years old, were in the house.

The suspect is due in court today.

The investigation is ongoing and police are speaking with witnesses and waiting on a search warrant.