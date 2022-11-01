Car Drives Into Active Crime Scene, Hits Police Cruiser in Waterbury, Conn.

A car allegedly drove through an active crime scene and hit a police cruiser while officers were investigating a deadly crash in Waterbury.

The incident happened on Chase Avenue Tuesday night. Police were investigating a pedestrian crash in the area when a car drove through the crime scene, hitting a police cruiser and another unoccupied car while trying to flee.

NBC Connecticut

The car proceeded to drive recklessly throughout the city, police said. Officers were able to stop the car and take the driver into custody in the area of Bradley Avenue.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police said they were called to the area of 62 Chase Ave. at approximately 7:10 p.m. The car drove through the crime scene about an hour and a half later.

Responding officers said they saw a 42-year-old man that was hit. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries, according to police.

The man's identity has not yet been released and police said the driver remained on scene.

Fire officials said bystanders were performing CPR on the man before police got there. The crash happened on the same street as another accident that sent four people to the hospital earlier that night.

No police officers were injured during the incident.

Chase Avenue remains closed from Hill Street to North Main Street. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 203-346-3975.