Vermont Man Dies After Being Hit by Car on Route 1 in Saugus, Mass.

A Vermont man was killed Tuesday night when he was hit by a car while trying to cross Route 1 in Saugus, Massachusetts, on foot.

Carlos Vasquez, 45, of Bennington, Vermont, was crossing all three southbound lanes on foot from the area of a Burger King restaurant near the Essex Street exit around 10 p.m. when he was hit by a Nissan Maxima in the far left lane, according to state police.

He suffered serious injuries and was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said their preliminary investigation suggests he was crossing the highway to reach the northbound side, where his girlfriend was waiting for him.

The driver of the Nissan, a 60-year-old Wakefield man, remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. Police said no charges have been filed, and they are continuing to investigate to determine whether any charges are warranted.

The two left lanes of Route 1 south at the crash site were closed until nearly midnight to accomodate the investigation. All lanes reopened shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday.