Man dies after being shot multiple times in New Haven

A man has died after being shot multiple times in New Haven early Saturday morning.

Officers received a report about a gunshot victim on Hobart Street shortly before 2 a.m.

Once in the area, police said they found a 30-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds on the sidewalk.

The man was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he later died. His identity has not been released.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit and Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene to gather evidence, interview witnesses and search for surveillance footage.

Investigators said ShotSpotter was not activated in the area, but ballistic evidence was found at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to contact detectives at (203) 946-6304 or through the department's anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS.