fire

Man Dies in Early-Morning Fire in Lowell

Eight other residents have been displaced, officials say

By Marc Fortier

A man was killed in an early-morning fire in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Thursday.

Lowell firefighters responded to 6 Barton Ave. shortly after 3 a.m. to find heavy fire showing from the third floor of the home. They made entry while fighting the blaze and found an adult male, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's name is being withheld pending formal identification and family notifications.

Eight other residents of the building have been displaced, the state fire marshal's office said.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

More Massachusetts stories

Boston 1 hour ago

Bouncer Charged in Stabbing Death of Marine Outside Boston Bar to Appear in Court

melissa tremblay 2 hours ago

Ex-Corrections Employee Charged in Cold Case Murder of NH Girl: Here's What We Know

This article tagged under:

fireMassachusettslowellbarton avenue
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us