Man Enters New York Times Building With Sword and Ax: Cops

A man armed with a sword and an ax was stopped by The New York Times building's security staff on Thursday after he asked to speak with certain people, according to police.

An NYPD spokesperson familiar with the situation said the man entered the Manhattan building on West 41st Street just after noon. The man didn't appear to threaten anyone but he asked to speak with unidentified individuals at the Times, police said. When security stopped him, he handed over his weapons without incident and he was held until cops arrived.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to Mt. Sinai West for evaluation.

It's unclear if any charges will be filed against him.