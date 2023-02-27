Connecticut Man Killed in Attack in Israel, Greater Hartford Jewish Federation Says

A man from West Hartford was killed during an apparent terror attack in the occupied West Bank in Israel, according to the Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford.

The U.S. ambassador to Israel confirmed to NBC News that a U.S. citizen was killed in the Monday attack. The Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford identified that person as 27-year-old Elan Ganeles.

A foundation spokesperson told NBC Connecticut that Ganeles grew up in West Hartford and was in Israel to attend a wedding.

He was driving when two gunmen drove up to his car and opened fire, according to the Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford.

"These attacks are devastating and shocking. My condolences go out to his family and loved ones," Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement.

Ganeles was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but was ultimately pronounced dead, the spokesperson said.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the Ganeles family and affirm our solidarity with the people of Israel at this time of escalating violence. May Elan’s memory be a blessing for his family and our entire community," Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford President David Waren said.