Man Hospitalized After Being Pulled From Duxbury Pond; Condition Unknown

A man was taken to the hospital after authorities recovered him from a pond in Duxbury, Massachusetts early Monday.
The Duxbury Fire Department responded to a call just after 2 a.m. about a person in the water who went missing while swimming in Island Creek Pond.
After a search, first responders recovered the man and took him to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth.
The man's condition was not immediately known.
This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.