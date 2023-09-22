Man in critical condition after shooting in Connecticut

A man in his 20s is in critical condition after he was shot in Hartford early Friday morning.

Police said officers responded to 110 Brainard Road around 1:13 a.m. after people called to report a shooting and they found the victim in a vehicle at a gas station.

He was taken to Hartford Hospital, where he is listed in critical, but stable condition, police said.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).