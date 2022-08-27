Man in Critical Condition After Shooting in Hartford

A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Hartford early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to New Britain Avenue around 4:45 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter activation.

When police arrived, they said they found a man in his 30s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the hospital where authorities said he is listed in critical, but stable condition.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.