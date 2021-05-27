Man in Custody After Wild Moped Chase Ends in Medford

Authorities in Medford, Massachusetts on Thursday had a man in custody after he led them on a chase through multiple towns during which he was seen erratically riding a moped on major roads.

Aerial footage showed police handcuff the man on Mystic Avenue after he was followed by authorities as he rode on Interstate 95 in Danvers, then Interstate 93, before he was finally stopped in Medford Square.

The man was seen at times during the chase riding on the wrong side of the highway and weaving through traffic.

Police said they followed the man "in a manner attempting to not escalate the situation."

Immediately before being put into custody, the man was seen making a U-turn on Mystic Avenue and weaving through cars before being stopped by police and handcuffed on the ground.

A ambulance was seen in the area where the man was put in handcuffs.

It was unclear if the man would face charges.