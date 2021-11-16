‘Man in the Arena': How to Watch the New Tom Brady Documentary Episodes

'Man in the Arena': How to watch, live stream Tom Brady documentary originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The documentary titled "Man in the Arena: Tom Brady" finally debuted Thursday night with the first episode now streaming on ESPN+.

The doc takes a look at each of Tom Brady's 10 Super Bowl appearances -- the first nine as a member of the New England Patriots and the 10th as the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The first episode recaps Brady's journey at Michigan, getting picked 199th overall in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, becoming the Patriots' starting quarterback after Drew Bledsoe's injury in 2001 and then ultimately leading the franchise to its first Super Bowl title over the St. Louis Rams.

The episodes features plenty of commentary from former teammates, coaches and opponents, as well as old footage of interviews and lots of game highlights.

Here's the information you need to watch "Man in the Arena" throughout the 2021 NFL season.

When: New episodes on Tuesday (Episode 1 debuted Nov. 16)

Live Stream: ESPN+

TV Channel: This doc is only available on ESPN+

