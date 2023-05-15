Man Indicted in 2022 Worcester Crash That Killed 5-Year-Old Girl

A Massachusetts man was indicted Friday on multiple charges in connection with a crash in Worcester last year that resulted in the death of a 5-year-old girl.

Christopher Remillard, 58, of Auburn, was indicted by a Worcester County grand jury on charges of involuntary manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide by negligence, negligent driving of a motor vehicle and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, according to the Worcester District Attorney's Office.

The charges stem from a pedestrian crash around 9:30 a.m. on April 18, 2022, on Strafford Street in Worcester, across from the Webster Square Plaza.

Police said a Honda CRV driven by Remillard struck 5-year-old Candice Asare-Yeboah and her mother as they were crossing Strafford Street in a crosswalk. The crash left Candice in critical condition, and she died a month later. Her mother survived but suffered serious injuries.

Remillard, who remained at the scene after the crash, was originally charged in Worcester District Court last June in connection with the crash. He will be arraigned in Worcester Superior Court at a later date, prosecutors said.

According to Masslive, he told police he was reaching into his pocket to get a $20 at the time of the crash. He was driving 47 mph at the time, over the posted speed limit of 35 mph.

Remillard has a lengthy criminal history dating back several decades. It includes mostly traffic violations, although he was convicted and faced at least suspended prison sentences related to those charges, Masslive reported.