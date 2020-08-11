A man was indicted on a murder charge Tuesday in the fatal shooting of a school nurse in Braintree, Massachusetts, this June, prosecutors said.

Robert Bonang, 61, was also indicted by a Norfolk grand jury on several gun-related charges, according to the office of Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey.

Bonang allegedly shot and killed Laurie Melchionda in front of her home in Braintree. Morrissey has previously said Bonang was a former neighbor who'd moved to Marshfield.

A man suspected of shooting a school nurse in Braintree, Massachusetts, was ordered held without bail on Thursday.

Bonang, who had previously pleaded not guilty to initial charges, was scheduled to appear in Quincy District Court this Friday but prosecutors said the indictment may change that date. His new arraignment hasn't been scheduled.

A 59-year-old mother of three, Melchionda was the director of health services for Weston Public Schools and a member of Braintree's Board of Health before being shot in broad daylight at her home on Howie Road.

Prosecutors said when he was first arraigned that Bonang hid a rifle inside a brown cardboard box and pulled the trigger from within the box to kill Melchionda. The box was found at the scene of the shooting with spent shell casings inside.

One witness, who had been babysitting nearby at the same time of the incident, said she saw Bonang in what she described as a "fake UPS" outfit carrying a box and wearing a surgical mask, according to prosecutors. She said she saw him walk to the front door and ring the doorbell, causing Melchionda to come to the door where she was shot and killed.

Morrissey has said Bonang had lived in the neighborhood for many years but hadn't lived there for about six years. He said police had responded to "a number of general neighborhood complaints" involving him in the past, one of which he said might have been for a domestic incident.