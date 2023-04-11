New Hampshire

Man Injured After Being Struck by Van, Thrown Into the Air

The travel lanes on Route 101 west were shut down for about 90 minutes as a result of the crash

By Marc Fortier

NH State Police

A New Hampshire man was injured when he was struck by a van and thrown into the air while attending to his disabled car on the side of the highway on Monday afternoon.

State police said they received a call around 4:30 p.m. for a report of a serious motor vehicle crash on Route 101 west in Auburn. A man who was outside of his car had reportedly been hit by another driver.

Their investigation showed that 23-year-old Cody Douglas, of Lyndeborough, had been driving a Subaru Forester when his car became disabled on the left side of the highway, coming to rest against the guardrail, partially in the high-speed travel lane.

Douglas reportedly got out of his car and the vehicle was hit by a Ford Transit van, "pushing the Subaru into him, and sending him airborne," according to police.

The van, which was driven by 56-year-old Timothy Philbrick, of Merrimack, continued traveling for about a quarter-mile due to sustained damage and an inability to brake before finally coming to rest on the right side of the road.

Both Douglas and Philbrick were taken to an area hospital and are expected to survive, police said.

The travel lanes on Route 101 west were shut down for about 90 minutes for the crash investigation and the removal of vehicles.

The crash remains under investigation by state police.

