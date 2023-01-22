Fall River

Man Arrested in Connection to Shooting in Massachusetts

By Irvin Rodriguez

WJAR

One man was injured in a shooting in Fall River, Massachusetts on Saturday afternoon.

Fall River Police responded to reports of a shooting on St. Joseph Street at around 5:45 p.m. where they say they found a 60-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.

Authorities say there was a physical altercation between two women outside of a residence on St. Joseph Street where a man shot the victim three times.

A man identified as 29-year-old Armando Rivera Angulo was arrested and charged with armed assault to murder, assault and battery by discharging a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm without a license to carry, and discharging a firearm within 500 ft. of a dwelling.

The. victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

