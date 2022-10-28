New Hampshire

Man Injured After Shooting in Manchester, NH

An 18-year-old victim was dropped off at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

By Irvin Rodriguez

manchester police night
NBCConnecticut.com

Authorities are investigating reports of a shooting in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Thursday night.

Police said they arrived in the area between Myrtle and Oak streets after officers had heard gunshots. Witnesses said they saw a car leaving the area at high speed.

An 18-year-old victim was dropped off at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

If you have any information about this incident, call Manchester police at 603-668-8711 or call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

New HampshireshootingMANCHESTER
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us