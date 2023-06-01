Stamford

Worcester Man Killed in Crash on I-95 in Conn.

A Worcester, Massachusetts man has died after a crash on Interstate 95 in Stamford early Thursday morning.

State police said 26-year-old Emmanuel Pierre, of Worcester, was driving a Nissan Rogue on I-95 North when he hit the guardrail near exit 8 in Stamford, crossed the highway and hit a concrete barrier just before 12:30 a.m.

He was taken to Stamford Hospital, where he died, police said.

The State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad is investigating.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to email Trooper Anthony Jacabacci at Anthony.Jacabacci@ct.gov.

