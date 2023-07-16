cambridge

Man injured in early morning Cambridge shooting

One man was injured after a shooting in Cambridge, Massachusetts early Sunday morning.

Police say they're investigating a shooting on Harvard St. near Davis St. at around 3:50 a.m.

The man was apparently shot and transported to a local hospital, authorities say.

There have been no arrests at this time.

If you have any information on this incident, you are urged to call 617-349-3300 or you can send tips via email, through http://CambridgePolice.org/tips.

