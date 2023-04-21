lawrence

Man Injured in Lawrence Shooting

The victim is expected to survive

By Marc Fortier

Police are investigating after a man was shot in Lawrence, Massachusetts, on Thursday night.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., Lawrence police said they were called to a report of shots fired in the Market Street area between South Union and Foster streets. When they arrived, they found man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries as a result of a gunshot wound.

The man was treated at the scene and then taken to Lawrence General Hospital. His condition is not known.

Based on their initial investigation, police said the shooting is not believed to be a random act of violence, and there is no threat to the public.

The shooting remains under investigation by Lawrence and state police.

