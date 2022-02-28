lowell

Man Injured in Lowell Shooting

Investigators believe the shooting happened at the intersection of South and Summer streets, and that it was an isolated incident

By Thea DiGiammerino

A man was hurt in a shooting in Lowell Monday afternoon, according to Lowell police.

Police said they were called to Appleton Street near South Street around 1 p.m. for a report of a person shot. When they arrived they found a man with gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a Boston area hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately clear.

Investigators believe the man was shot at the intersection of South and Summer streets, and that it was an isolated incident.

The Lowell Police Criminal Investigations Bureau and Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

No other details were immediately available.

