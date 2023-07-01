Man injured trying to rescue dog from bear attack in Conn.

A man is injured after he tried to stop a bear from attacking his dog in Litchfield on Saturday.

Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and Environmental Conservation Police were called to a bear attack in a residential neighborhood in Litchfield around 11:15 a.m.

According to officials, a bear had investigated bird feeders on a porch and moved into the yard of the home when a dog spotted and chased the bear.

DEEP said the bear then attacked the dog. As the 65-year-old homeowner tried to intervene in the attack, authorities said he was injured by the bear.

The homeowner's injuries are considered non-life threatening. He was transported to the hospital and the dog was transported to a veterinary hospital.

After the incident, DEEP said the bear went into the nearby woods and was not found by officers.

DEEP reminds residents that bird feeders should not be up from late March through November while bears are active. According to DEEP, bird feeders and trash cans are one of the leading causes of bear conflicts and damage reports they receive.