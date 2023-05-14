shelton

Man Killed After Colliding With Tree on Route 8 North in Shelton, Conn.

A man has died after he crashed into a tree on Route 8 north in Shelton on Sunday morning.

State police said 22-year-old Daniel Gillespy, of Stratford, was driving in the right lane on Route 8 north near exit 12 around 5:30 a.m. when he went across the left lane, went into the median and then collided with a tree.

Gillespy sustained fatal injuries in the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper McCue #792 at CSP Troop I at (203) 393-4200 or Daniel.McCue@ct.gov.

