Tropical Storm Isaias

Man Killed by Falling Tree in Naugatuck

A man was killed when he was struck by a falling tree in Naugatuck during the height of Tropical Storm Isaias, police said Tuesday.

Police said the 66-year-old man was driving in the area of Andrew Mountain Road and Red Maple Court when he got out of his vehicle to move tree debris out of the road. While he was outside the vehicle, another branch fell, causing fatal injuries.

The victim has not been publicly identified at this time.

Police said this happened around 3:30 p.m., when some of the most powerful winds were moving through the state.

PHOTOS: Tropical Storm Isaias Rips Across Connecticut

Tropical Storm Isaias left widespread destruction across the state. Hundreds of thousands remain without power.

1 Dead, More Than 625,000 Without Power Statewide After Tropical Storm Isaias

Tropical Storm IsaiasNaugatuck
