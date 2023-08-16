Man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Haydenville on Tuesday afternoon

A 57-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in western Massachusetts on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said an SUV driven by Edward Duggan, of Haydenville, was headed west on Route 9 in Haydenville around 2 p.m. on Tuesday when it drifted into the other lane and collided with a pickup truck headed eastbound.

A person who was driving behind Duggan called 911 after witnessing the crash.

Duggan was killed in the crash, while the driver of the pickup truck sustained minor injuries, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said.

No charges have been filed in connection with the crash, which remains under investigation.