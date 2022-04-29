New Bedford

Man Killed in Early-Morning Shooting in New Bedford

The name of the victim has not been released

By Marc Fortier

Authorities are investigating a homicide that occurred overnight in New Bedford, Massachusetts.

Around 1 a.m. Friday, New Bedford police responded to a report of shots fired on Weld Street, the Bristol District Attorney's Office said. When they arrived, officers found a man inside a Chrysler Sebring who had been shot.

The victim, a 36-year-old from New Bedford, was declared dead at the scene by paramedics. His name is not being released pending notification of family members.

The investigation into the homicide remains "extremely active," the district attorney said.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No further information was immediately released.

More Massachusetts stories

Massachusetts 3 hours ago

State Police Arrest Violent Fugitive at Encore Casino

Massachusetts Apr 28

Mass. One Step Closer to Legalizing Sports Betting After Senate Vote

This article tagged under:

New BedfordMassachusetts
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us