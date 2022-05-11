Boston

Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash Overnight in Boston

The motorcycle was driving south on Columbia Road when it went off the roadway and struck a tree

By Marc Fortier

A man was killed when the motorcycle he was riding left the road and struck a tree early Wednesday morning in Boston, state police said.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m., a 2016 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide was driving south on Columbia Road in Boston when it went off the roadway while attempting to negotiate a curve.

The motorcycle hit the raised curb, entered the grass media and struck a tree, police said.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken by Boston EMS to Tufts Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation by state police. No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusetts State PoliceColumbia Road
