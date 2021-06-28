Fatal Shooting

Man Killed in Pawtucket, RI, Shooting Is Former College Football Star

Keshaudas Spence was a star running back at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Connecticut

Bullet Hole in Glass Generic Shooting
NBC 5 News

The victim of a fatal shooting in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, over the weekend was identified Monday as a former college football star.

Keshaudas Spence, 29, of Brockton, Massachusetts, was found in the passenger seat of a car suffering from a gunshot wound at about 4:45 a.m. Saturday, Pawtucket police said in a statement.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The death was ruled a homicide and no arrests have been announced.

Police have not released any information about the driver of the car.

Spence was a star running back at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Connecticut, the university said in a statement on its website.

Spence played at the Football Championship Subdivision school from 2011 until 2014 and finished as the program’s career rushing leader with 3,745 yards. He graduated in 2015 with a degree in communications.

“It is with the deepest sympathy that we grieve the loss of our former teammate and brother Keshaudas Spence,” head coach Mark Nofri said. “‘Shaudy,’ as he was known to his teammates, was one of the greatest ever to wear a SHU football jersey. Shaudy was a great football player, outstanding teammate and an even better person.”

More Local News

nonprofit 7 hours ago

Woman Gets 6 Years in Prison for Embezzling From Nonprofits

Massachusetts 10 hours ago

‘A Despicable Act': Winthrop Shooting Rampage Being Investigated as Hate Crime

The Associated Press/NBC

This article tagged under:

Fatal ShootingBrocktonPawtucketCollege FootballSacred Heart University
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us