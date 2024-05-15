Hartford

Man killed in rollover crash on Route 5/15 in Hartford, Conn.

Lights on a connecticut state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

A man has died after a rollover crash on Route 5/15 in Hartford on Tuesday afternoon.

State police said 26-year-old Andrew Saez, of Windsor Locks, was driving on Route 5/15 North near exit 89 around 2 p.m. when he veered across the right lane and went into the left lane of the exit 89 off-ramp.

After that, troopers said he veered into the right lane, crossed the right shoulder and entered the grass before rolling the vehicle.

Saez was transported to Hartford Hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Trooper Dean #416 at Troop H at (860) 534-1098 or by email at michael.dean@ct.gov.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us