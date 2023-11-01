New Hampshire

Man killed in single-car crash on Route 101 in Auburn, NH

A passenger in the vehicle was also seriously injured

By Marc Fortier

A 43-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Route 101 in Auburn, New Hampshire, on Wednesday morning.

State police said they received a call shortly after 7 a.m. about a crash on Route 101 west in Auburn. Arriving troopers said they found a 2011 Cadillac CTS sedan flipped over on its roof in the woods off the right side of the highway.

The driver of the car, identified by police as Ronald Trouville, of Manchester, was pronounced dead at the scene. The one passenger in the vehicle was ejected during the crash and was taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester with serious but not life-threatening injuries, state police said.

One lane of Route 101 west was clsoed for about two hours while police investigated.

All aspects of the crash remain under investigation, but state police said driver fatigue and impairment appear to be contributing factors.

