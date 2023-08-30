west hartland

Man killed in West Hartland, Conn. crash

A man has died after a crash in West Hartland on Tuesday night.

State police said 61-year-old Kenneth Rafoss, of East Hartland, was traveling on Route 20 near West Street around 6:15 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle.

Rafoss is believed to have gone off of the road before being ejected.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Gryniuk #946 at Troop B at (860) 626-1820.

