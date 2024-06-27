Man found dead under large tree in Willimantic, Conn.

A man who was found under a downed tree in Willimantic on Wednesday night has died, according to fire officials.

Willimantic Fire Chief Marc Scrivener said firefighters responded to Union Street at 10:38 p.m. after a call came in that a tree was down on a person and they found a man in his 50s under the tree. That was after storms came through.

Crews worked to stabilize the tree, used a chainsaw and got the man out after around 10 minutes.

The man was pronounced dead, Scrivener said.