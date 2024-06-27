Man found dead under large tree in Willimantic, Conn.

A man who was found under a downed tree in Willimantic on Wednesday night has died, according to fire officials.
Willimantic Fire Chief Marc Scrivener said firefighters responded to Union Street at 10:38 p.m. after a call came in that a tree was down on a person and they found a man in his 50s under the tree. That was after storms came through.
Crews worked to stabilize the tree, used a chainsaw and got the man out after around 10 minutes.
The man was pronounced dead, Scrivener said.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.