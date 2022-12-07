A man who had been missing from Newtown for nearly 10 years was found dead in New York earlier this week and investigators said he had been living under a different name while he was missing.

Officers in Newtown received a call on July 29, 2013, to check on Robert Hoagland after he failed to pick up a family member from the airport and also did not go to work that day.

During the investigation, authorities said they found the family's cars and Hoagland's wallet, medication and cell phone at the family home. He had last been seen on July 28, 2013, at a gas station on Church Hill Road.

As the investigation remained open, sightings were received and were investigated nationwide.

Authorities said Hoagland's disappearance received a lot of media attention and was featured on an Investigation Discovery series called "Disappeared."

On Monday, the sheriff's department in Sullivan County, New York, contacted Newtown Police with possible information on Hoagland's whereabouts.

Police said the sheriff's department in New York had responded to an untimely death of a man at a home in Rock Hill, New York. They initially could not identify the man but found papers showing the name Robert Hoagland.

Detectives said they later learned Hoagland was missing from Newtown. Investigators from both police departments met up and confirmed Hoagland's identity.

His remains were taken to the Sullivan County Coroner for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. Authorities said there were no signs of foul play.

According to investigators, Hoagland had been living in Sullivan County since November 2013 and was using the name Richard King.