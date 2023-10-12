Man pleads guilty to Falmouth bank robbery

A man from Martha's Vineyard has pleaded guilty in connection to a charge of armed bank robbery in Falmouth, Massachusetts, in April.

According to prosecutors, 40-year-old Petar Petyoshin, of Edgartown, zip-tied people at the Rockland Trust Bank in Falmouth, brandished a gun, placed what he said was a bomb on the counter and stole a vehicle from a bank customer.

Authorities say there is surveillance footage of a man matching Petyoshin's description in a gray van in a nearby parking lot 30 minutes prior to the robbery. The individual can be seen returning to the area 15 minutes after the robbery.

The owner of the van was identified as Petyoshin and he was located as being in the area of the bank at the time of the robbery, according to court documents.

The documents also allege that the Facebook page for Petyoshin's clothing store includes photos of clothing that were worn by the robber inside the bank.

He was arrested on a related charge this past May.

Petyoshin is scheduled to be sentenced on January 24.